Soon after the Union government extends the lockdown and Ministry of Home Affairs released guidelines regarding it, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent.

Taking it to Twitter, Delhi CM said, “Centre’s guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if #corona cases increase but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent.”

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

“Government will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre’s guidelines and announce it tomorrow,” he added.

However, MHA in its guidelines has said, “State/UT Governments shall not dilute the lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner.”

“All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier,” the guidelines said.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal assured migrant workers not to go home and said that authorities have been asked to make sure that migrant workers stranded in the state do not face any problems amid the ongoing nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases of coronavirus in the national capital have approached near the 10,000 mark.