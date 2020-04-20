The worst hit among nations in the world from Coronavirus outbreak, the United States has carried out more tests for the COVID-19 pandemic than 10 other countries, including India, taken together, President Donald Trump has said on Sunday .

“That’s a record anywhere in the world,” said Trump adding that the US continued to make steady progress in its war against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the country had tested 4.18-million people.

“We have done more testing than all of these countries combined — France, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada,” President Trump told reporters at daily Coronavirus briefing in the White House.

In America, the number of COVID-19 fatalities crossed 40,000 mark and the total positive cases are more than 764,000 so far.

The financial capital of the world, New York which has become the epicentre of the deadly COVID-19 has 2,42,000 cases and over 17,600 deaths so far. It has registered a 50-percent decline in new cases over an eight-day period.

“That’s a fantastic climb,” Mr Trump said. “That’s a beautiful thing to see after going through the opposite.”

According to Trump, countries like Italy and Spain, which initially were reluctant in closing their country, had to pay a huge price.

“We would’ve had millions of people die if we didn’t do this,” he said, referring to the earlier projections of massive deaths if there were no social-distancing measures and the country was not closed.

US is under lockdown to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus with more than 95 per cent of its population under stay-at-home order.

“Instead, it looks like we’ll be at about a 60,000-mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number (1,00,000) thought of,” he said. “It’s similar to a flu.”

President Trump patted his administration’s back while listing listed out the steps being taken on a war footing to address the challenge posed by the pandemic. “We are doing a great job,” he said.

US president highlighted that the situation continued to improve with the declining trajectory of cases in Seattle, Detroit, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Houston Metro areas

“More evidence that our aggressive strategy is working and I thank the American people for their selfless devotion,” he said. “The American people have done a hell of a job. We’re saving countless lives.”

He assured the people that the country was going to be safe.

“We have to be safe. We don’t want to close anything. We’re not going to be closing, but we’re going to be doing it beautifully, systematically,” the president said.

He also suggested that his administration is co-coordinating well with everybody, including most of the governors.

“A couple of them, no matter what you do, you’ll never satisfy them. You could find the cure tomorrow and they wouldn”t be satisfied. They”d find a reason to complain; wise guys,” he added.