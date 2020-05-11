Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and founder of Samajwadi Party (SP), who was admitted to the Medanta hospital late on Sunday night after he complained of stomach pain, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch had to be hospitalised for the second time since the past five days. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday.

According to IANS sources close to the veteran leader, he was feeling better.

He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.

“There is swelling in his intestines, but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health,” said doctor Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav had said that Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health was fine and urged the people to pray for his long life.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is unwell from last few months and was even hospitalised in a private hospital in Mumbai for four days.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the home of ailing Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in January and inquired about his health.

As per the reports, Patel had spent about half an hour at Mulayam Singh’s residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. She also extended him wishes for the New Year. This was the first time that a Governor of a state had made a courtesy meet to a leader of opposition party.

Born in 1939 in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1993, which has been a major political party in the state with its arch rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).