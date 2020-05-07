Russia’s culture minister has tested positive for coronavirus as the country’s total number of cases surpassed 1,65,000, according to her spokeswoman on Wednesday.

The announcement of the minister Olga Lyubimova’s illness came after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev had both been hospitalised with the virus.

Lyubimova is working remotely from home after receiving a positive test result, her spokeswoman Anna Usachyova said in a statement.

“The illness is in a mild form and there is no question of her being hospitalised”, Usachyova further added.

Lyubimova, a former journalist and documentary filmmaker, was appointed in January and is one of the youngest in the cabinet at 39.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on strategies for leaving virus lockdown said Prime Minister Mishustin “is recovering” and they are in daily contact.

Last month, Putin extended the national paid leave introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 to May 11.

The Russian leader also ordered the government to prepare a package of measures to support the economy.

Non-working days were previously introduced from March 30 to April 30 and regional authorities stopped the work of most enterprises.

Earlier, the President warned that the peak of coronavirus infections still lay ahead and said, “the situation remains very difficult.”

Russia on Wednesday became the fifth most affected country in Europe in terms of confirmed cases and the sixth in the world.

It has confirmed 165,929 cases and 1,537 deaths with most new cases concentrated in the densely populated capital Moscow.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,822,591, and 265,084 people have succumbed to the infection so far.