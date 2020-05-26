Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Australian counterpart Linda Reynolds to discuss their respective responses against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajnath Singh informed Linda Reynolds on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic, Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

They also agreed that India-Australia Strategic Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges, it added.

During the call, both the ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral defence and security cooperation under the framework of the India-Australia Strategic Partnership.