Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Thailand Prime Minister Gen (ret) Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries.

During the call, PM Modi assured his Thailand counterpart to support the pharmaceutical requirements to fight the coronavirus crisis.

“The leaders agreed on the desirability of greater collaboration between researchers, scientists and innovators of the two countries,” PMO said in a statement.

“They appreciated the facilitation being provided to their citizens present in each other’s territory, and promised to continue such support,” it added.

PM Modi and Gen (ret) Prayut Chan-o-cha also shared information on the steps being taken in their respective countries to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi took Twitter to share information about his call with his Thailand counterpart.

“Discussed issues related to COVID-19 pandemic with good friend @prayutofficial. As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis,” he said.

PM Modi also warmly recalled his visit to Bangkok in November 2019 to attend ASEAN and Related Summits, and conveyed his greetings to the members of the Royal Family of Thailand as well as the Thai people.

Thailand situated in the east of India is its valued maritime partner, with ethnic and ancient cultural links.