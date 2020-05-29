The COVID-19 scare has now reached Rajya Sabha Secretariat as an officer and his family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source confirmed on Friday.

“A Director in Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been found corona positive. His wife and children have also been infected with the virus.” said the source.

This is the first case in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat but second in Parliament.

The official attended the office till May 28. His office, at the first floor in Parliament House Annexe Building, has been sealed by the Parliament Security Service for sanitization.

“The Parliament Security Service is presently undertaking the work of sanitization of the entire area at the first floor of the Parliament House Annexe Building including washrooms, corridors, passage from VIP Gate and Staff gate up to his room and lifts,” the source said.

He also said that the contact tracing exercise is underway and all individuals, who might have come in his contact including his personal staff, have been asked to monitor their health closely.