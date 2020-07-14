With 1,606 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capitals Covid-19 tally touched 1,15,346 on Tuesday, while 3,446 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.

According to Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, as many as 93,236 people have recovered, almost five times the number of active cases which stands at 18,664. A total of 1,924 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the figures have come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 5,650 RT-PCR and 15,413 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Currently, 4,194 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,300 — 2,041 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 9,294 and 128 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres against the availability of 544 beds. Over 10,695 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 657, one less than the previous day.

Last week, the number of containment zones increased by more than 150 after the city government decided to break the existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.