Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the government for its response over the coronavirus crisis by saying the country is not testing enough people for the virus.

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus. Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn’t going to solve the problem.”

He has also attached a chart that claims India is testing 29 people per million population.

According to the chart Pakistan is testing 67 people per million in the population. However, South Korea is testing 7,622 per million population for the novel coronavirus.

“Why is Indian testing so low? Because PM does not care,” he said through the chart that gave the stats.

In a morning video message to the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged citizens to light a candle or a diya on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus.

“This Sunday, April 5, we have to challenge the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to introduce it to the power of light.

“We have to take the Mahasankalp (strong determination) of 130 crore citizens to new heights. I ask for your nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5,” Modi said.

He then asked the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes, reach out from their windows, gates or balconies and light a candle or diya for nine minutes.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared an old video on Twitter, wherein former prime minister and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen reciting the verse “Aao Phirse Diya Jalaye”.

As of now, India has witnessed 2650 positive cases of coronavirus with 68 deaths.