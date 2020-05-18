Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video on Twitter of a new song sung by more than 200 singers inspired by the spirit of a self-reliant India amid COVID-19.

“This song will thrill and inspire everyone. It gives a melodious message for the ‘aatma-nirbhar’ (self-reliant) India,” the PM tweeted while sharing the video posted by singer Lata Mangeshkar.

यह गीत हर किसी को उत्साहित और प्रेरित करने वाला है। इसमें आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए सुरों से सजा उद्घोष है। https://t.co/N6qy4BaCfI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2020

The song has been described as the largest anthem platform where 211 Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) members have come together.

Veteran singers like Asha Bhonsle, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Usha Uthup and Prasoon Joshi among others recorded their parts in the song.

The song has been composed by Shankar Mahadevan and written by Prasoon Joshi.

The song has been shared by Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter and she wrote, “Our talented ISRA singers came together to make this song inspired by the spirit of ‘aatma-nirbhar’ India, which is dedicated to the people of India and PM Narendra Modi.”