India has reported 44,489 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 92.66 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 92,66,706 with 4,52,344 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.88 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. The daily spike in cases has remained below 50,000 mark for the 19th straight day.

In the last 24 hours, 36,367 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 86,79,138 with a recovery rate of 93.66 per cent.

The country has recorded 524 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,35,223 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for states to contain the spread of coronavirus with Covid-19 safe behaviour, especially within containment zones, starting December 1. The guidelines suggest measures such as night curfews which have been issued in many states to control the spike in daily cases reported.

Kerala, Maharashtra,Delhi,West Bengal and Rajasthan continued to report the highest daily infections, accounting for 50 per cent of all cases in the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a surge of 6,159 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 17,95,959 cases and 46,748 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 5,246 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking its tally to 5,45,787 cases.

India has conducted a total of 10,90,238 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,59,31,545.