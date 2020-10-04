With 75,829 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally has crossed 65 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India which remains the second worst affected nation by the pandemic,coronavirus case tally now stands at 65,49,373 cases, including 9,37,625 active Covid-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 82,260 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 55,09,966. With a recovery rate of 84.13 per cent, India continues to occupy the first position globally in the number of Covid-19 recoveries.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the country accounts for 21 per cent of the global recovered cases and its share in total cases stands at 18.6 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 940 fatalities, taking the total deaths to 1,01,782. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.55 per cent, which is lowest in the world.

Maharastra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remain the worst affected states by the pandemic. Maharashtra has recorded 14,348 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s total to 14,30,861 cases and 37,758 fatalities.

Delhi’s total coronavirus case load after daily spike of 2,258 cases now stands at 2,87,930 Covid-19 cases and 5,472 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,42,131 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 7,89,92.534