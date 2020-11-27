India has reported 43,082 new coronavirus infections, taking the Covid-19 tally to 93 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 93,09,787 with 4,55,555 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.89 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. The total number of active coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4.5 lakh mark for the first time after nine days.

The number of active cases have been on rise coincides with winter and a third wave of the highly infectious Covid-19 in various parts of the country.

In the last 24 hours, 39,379 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 87,18,517 with a recovery rate of 93.65 per cent.

The country has recorded 492 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,35,715 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

Maharashtra,Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan continued to report the highest daily infections, accounting for 50 per cent of all cases in the country.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest daily cases at 6,406 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 18,02,365 cases and 46,813 fatalities.

Delhi has recorded 5,475 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking its tally to 5,51,262 cases.

With a surge in coronavirus cases in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India’s top vaccine hubs Pune an Hyderabad this weekend. On Saturday, the PM will visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the Covid-19 vaccine. In Hyderabad he will visit Bharat BioTech, which is working on Covaxin.

India has conducted a total of 11,31,204 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,70,62,749.