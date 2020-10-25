With a spike of 53,370 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the78 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 78,64,811 with 6,80,680 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 8.50 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 62,077 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 70,16,046. The recovery rate now stands at 90.00 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 650 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,17,956 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.51 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 7,347 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,32,544 cases and 43,015 fatalities.

West Bengal has reported 4,143 in the last 24 hours taking the state’s coronavirus case tally to 3,41,426 lakh and 6,368 fatalities.

Delhi has reported4,116 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,52,520 cases and 6,225 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,40,905 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,25,23,469