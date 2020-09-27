With a single day spike of 88,600 coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 tally nears the 60 lakh mark, Ministry of Health data shows Sunday morning.

India’s total Covid-19 tally after the spike now stands at 59,92,532 cases out of which 9,56,402 are active coronavirus cases.

The country has recorded 92,043 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 49,41,627 with a recovery rate of 82.5 per cent. India continues to report more recoveries than new cases for past few consecutive days and leads the world in coronavirus recoveries.

India has recorded 1,124 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths to 94,503. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.6 per cent.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh remain the five worst affected states in the country. Maharastra’s Covid-19 tally stands at 13,21,176 after recording 20,419 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi has reported 3,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,67,882 cases.

India has conducted a total of 9,87,861 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 7,12,57,836.