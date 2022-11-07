India records 937 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 937 new COVID-19 cases while nine people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

With the addition of new deaths due to the COVID-19, the total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus now stands at 5,30,509 in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4,46,61,516 including 14,515 active cases. Active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

As per the Ministry’s data, the recovery rate currently is at 98.78 per cent while the total recoveries now stands at 4,41,16,492.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, more than 219.73 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.