India recorded 3,26,098 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,43,72,907, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 36,73,802.

With 3890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,66,207.

In the last 24 hours, 3,53,299 were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,04,32,898.

31,30,17,193 samples tested for COVID-19 up to May 14, 2021. Of these, 16,93,093 samples were tested yesterday.

According to government data, 18,04,57,579 people have been vaccinated.