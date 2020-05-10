Government of India launched Mission Sagar to provide assistance to Indian Ocean Region Nations amid the coronavirus crisis on Sunday.

“As part of the Government of India outreach amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Naval Ship Kesari has departed for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide Food Items, COVID related Medicines including HCQ Tablets and Special Ayurvedic Medicines with Medical Assistance Teams,” Ministry of Defence said in a press note.

“The Ship will deliver consignments of Covid related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles and about 600 tonnes of food items to Maldives. In addition, in the case of Mauritius, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines is also being sent,” Ministry of External Affairs said.

“The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles,” it added.

The deployment is in consonance with the Prime Ministers vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.