Former President Pranab Mukherjee health continues to remain critical and his condition has worsened, the Army Hospital in Delhi said on Tuesday.

“The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support,” the army hospital said in a statement this evening.

Yesterday, Pranab Mukherjee underwent brain surgery to remove a clot at the Army Research & Referral Hospital and is on ventilator support after the procedure.

Prior to his surgery, the 84-year-old former President Pranab Mukherjee had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Informing about his coronavirus reports, he had tweeted, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Pranab Mukherjee was at the post of President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Pranab Mukherjee was decorated with many awards including Bharat Ratna in 2019. He also won the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997 and the Best Administrator in India Award in 2011.