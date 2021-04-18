Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The 73-year-old Leader of Opposition and his wife got themselves admitted to Medanta in Gurugram.

Last year Hooda`s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had contracted the virus.

India has reported 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,47,88,109 so far, the health ministry data stated on Sunday.

As many as 1,501 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths in the country to 1,77,150 so far.

A total of 1,38,423 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,28,09,643.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases.