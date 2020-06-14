Delhi has come up with a fine of Rs 500 against those violating quarantine rules, not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing and chewing and spitting tobacco in public places. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the rules on Sunday.

According to the order issued by Baijal on Saturday, empowered officers of the state health department, district magistrates (DMs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), officers authorised by them, and Delhi Police officers can impose the fines on the spot.

The order is aimed at cracking down on those violating rules of safety protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by Baijal’s office, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents for not maintaining physical distancing, not wearing face masks in public and at workplaces and spitting and consuming tobacco in public places.

“Repeat offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000,” it said.

According to the order, in case of failure to pay the penalty, action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) will be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer.

The LG order said the orders will remain in force for a year from the date of publication of the notification.