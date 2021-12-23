Ethiopia reports 2,992 new Covid-19 cases

The Ethiopian health ministry reported 2,992 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 382,371.

As of Wednesday evening, the ministry reported three new deaths and 136 additional recoveries related to Covid-19, bringing the national death and recovery totals to 6,880 and 351,304 respectively.

Xinhua reported that Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has reported the most Covid cases in East Africa so far.

Several new Covid cases have been reported in East Africa over the past few days.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia has administered 10,693,272 doses of Covid vaccines during its vaccination campaign.

Following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya, Ethiopia is among the countries most affected by Covid in Africa.

