Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Delhi is ready to lift the lockdown and announced the list of services and industries which have been given relief in the third phase of the lockdown.

“The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus,” Delhi Chief Minister said in a video press conference.

“We are prepared in terms of hospitals and kits. We are suggesting to the Union government that all containment zones should remain sealed. Rest they can start terming as green zones. Shops can be opened on an odd-even basis. Even after the complete lifting of lockdown, if a few cases increase, we are prepared to handle that as well,” he said.

Kejriwal further said that turning all of Delhi into a red zone gives rise to two very big problems.

“Firstly, there is job loss among the masses. Traders and industries have been hugely affected with the closure of shops. People who have lost jobs are leaving the city. Many more want to leave. Delhi will not be able to bear this for too long,” Delhi CM said.

“Secondly, because of the lockdown, the government is not able to get any revenue. How will we pay salaries? How will the government function? Every year, in April we used to make at least Rs 3,500 crore revenue, this year, we have made only Rs 300 crore revenue. We can’t pay salaries with this money,” he added.

He further said that public transport will remain shut, private vehicles can ply. Four-wheelers can carry two people and a driver while only one person on two-wheelers is allowed.

Private offices can open but only 33 per cent of the workforce will be allowed. These would include IT hardware manufacturing and e-commerce activities for essential goods, he said.

Weddings will be allowed with 50 people in attendance, funerals with 20 people, Delhi CM said.