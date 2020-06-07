Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the awareness and not anxiety, is the key to fight Covid pandemic.

Minister’s remarks came at the launch of COVID BEEP (Continuous Oxygenation and Vital Information Detection Biomed ECIL ESIC Pod) — India’s first indigenous, cost effective, wireless physiological parameters monitoring system for COVID-19 patients, developed by ESIC Medical College Hyderabad in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and Department Of Atomic Energy.

He stressed on the importance of prevention and awareness in dealing with this pandemic effectively, now that the process of unlock has started in a phased manner after an effective and timely lockdown for close to two months.

Lauding the efforts of ESIC Medical College Hyderabad Minister said that the COVID BEEP is a perfect example of how synergy amongst the reputed institutes of India can offer solutions to most of the challenges faced by the country with minimum cost and thereby make the country Atmanirbhar in true sense. He also said that COVID BEEP would emerge as an effective antidote to the original COVID; the pandemic which the entire world is currently grappling with.

He further appreciated the work of Department of Atomic Energy, under which ECIL falls, in developing solutions to many health related issues. Contrary to the popular perception, Department of Atomic Energy is actively involved in promoting the benevolent use of nuclear energy for the greater welfare of mankind. Be it in the field of generating electricity, augmenting agricultural produce, food preservation or administering the much renowned oncology centre by the name TMC in Mumbai, the department of atomic energy has always risen to the occasion to stand by the country in its hour of need.