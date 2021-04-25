Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the total lockdown in the national capital will be extended by one more week amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

This means that lockdown in Delhi will remain in effect till May 3.

“We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am,” Arvind Kejriwal said at a virtual press conference.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a six-day lockdown till Monday considering that the health care infrastructure at the national capital was crippled as COVID-19 cases began to spike at an alarming rate in the national capital.

Sending out an SOS that a “big tragedy” may happen due to oxygen crisis gripping Delhi’s hospitals for days in the face of the raging catastrophic wave of coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday said the Centre should take overall oxygen plants through the Army.

At a virtual review conference on the Covid situation, held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of 10 worst Covid-hit states, Kejriwal urged the PM to direct chief ministers of all states to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to the national capital.