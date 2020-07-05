Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visit the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

The hospital has 1000 Bed with 250 ICU beds for the Covid patients.

It was developed in record time of 12 days by DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Armed Forces and Tata Sons.

Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present.

On this occasion, Home Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this Covid hospital is yet again, highlights this resolve.

He said “I thank DRDO, Tatas and our Armed Forces Medical personnel who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency.”

The hospital will be operated by medical team of Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) while the facility will be maintained by DRDO. Additionally, for the mental wellbeing of patients, the hospital has a dedicated DRDO managed psychological counselling centre. COVID-19 patients referred by the District Administration will be admitted and treated free of cost at this facility. Critical cases will be referred to AIIMS.

The project has been funded with major contribution of Tata Sons. Other contributors are M/s BEL, M/s BDL, AMPL, Sri Venkateswara Engineers, Brahmos Pvt Ltd, Bharat Forge and the DRDO employees voluntarily contributing one day salary.

“The hospital consists of separate Reception cum Patient Admission Block, Medical Block with Pharmacy and Laboratory, Duty Doctors and Nurses Accommodation and 4 modular Patient Blocks each consisting of 250 beds. The corridor network has been designed to keep the patient’s movement separate from the doctors and staff movement. Sanitation facilities and toilets are situated between the blocks for easy access to patients and facility personnel,” Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.