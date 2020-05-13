Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the fifth time since the nationwide lockdown due to deadly coronavirus, emphasising on being ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat ‘(Self reliant India), all the paramilitary canteens in India will sell only “Made in India” products from June 1, announced the Centre on Wednesday.

Implementing PM Modi’s “vocal for local” call yesterday, while announcing a mega economic package to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel.

Shah took to Twitter and said that the decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for opting local products and being self-reliant. He also appealed to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products,” he tweeted (in Hindi).

The paramilitary canteens consisting of all the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles put together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.

Shah said that this move will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in future.

“If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” he said.