Three persons have been arrested for making fake charges of spitting and beating against a Muslim in village Lakhwaya of district Meerut.

This is the second case in the last 24 hours in the region in which fake charges were made against people from this minority community which has been exposed by the police.

In village Lakhwaya of Kankerkhera police station in Meerut Shopkeeper Arun Kumar had lodged a complaint against Naemuddin on Saturday night. He accused Naemuddiun who also resides in the same village of spitting on him to infect him with Corona and also charged him of thrashing.

Police immediately swung into action and started an investigation . Bijendra Singh, SHO of Kankerkhera Police Station, said that ” the initial investigation suggests that the charges are false.

When interrogated complainant Arun and his brother Manoj broke down before the police and accepted that they had implicated Naemuddin falsely. This they did on the advice of his friend Tarun after an altercation over a minute issue. Tarun too had personal enmity with Naemuddin and he took it as an opportunity to settle down his score.

“A case under sections 153b, 269, 270, 188 and 193 of IPC has been registered against Arun, Manoj and Tarun on the complaint of sub-inspector Sarjesh Kumar,” told SHO Singh adding that all three accused have been arrested on Sunday.

On Saturday night Naemuddin went to purchase ‘ Biri’ from Arun’s shop that was open at that time. The altercation started between the two when Naemuddin objected to Arun for demanding Rs 12 for a bundle of Rs 10. It, however, ended up with reported manhandling of Naemuddin by Arun and his family members. Naemuddin left from there whereas Arun lodged a complaint against him in the police station making serious charges of the attempt of spreading Corona by spitting on him. He also said in his complaint that he was beaten up by Naemuddin and showed marks made by coins to the police.

All this he did following the advice of his friend Tarun, told the SHO adding that the later wanted to settle down his score with Naemuddin whose is the only Muslim family in the village.

Another incident of fake charges on Jamaties was reported in Saharanpur. Saharanpur police clarified through its tweet that news regarding quarantined group of Jamatis here is fake. The news said that these Jamaties in quarantine demanded non vegetarian food and when authorities refused to entertain