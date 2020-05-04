Two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi were sealed on Monday after a staff member was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus,

This comes close on the heels of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters being sealed on Sunday for sanitisation after a driver, who is employed at the headquarters tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement by the BSF said, “A head constable of the BSF working in the force headquarters has been found COVID-19 positive late night on May 3. He last attended office on May 1.”

“He was working in an office on the 2nd floor. Offices on first and second floors of the headquarters have been closed as a precaution,” the statement further added.

Contact tracing is underway, some people have been identified and quarantined after testing for COVID-19, as per the protocol.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex in Delhi’s Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters, which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

According to BSF, on Friday, as precautionary measure its headquarter was closed and the entire complex was sanitised as per norm and it will be disinfected again today.

The BSF head office houses the office of its Director General (DG) and other senior commanders apart from its operational and administrative wings.

As the head constable had exhibited some illness symptoms and he was immediately sent for medical care.

The head office was closed on Saturday and Sunday and “no staff other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers worked in the headquarters”, according to BSF spokesperson.

54 BSF troops have been detected with the disease till now, the maximum 31 from a unit that performed law and order duties in Jama Majid and Chandni Mahal areas of Delhi.

The 2.5-lakh-personnel-strong BSF is primarily tasked with guarding the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the country’s internal security domain.