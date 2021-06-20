The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Kisan Wing president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Captain Amarinder Singh was not only the Chief Minister of the Congress but also the Chief Minister of the people of Punjab, however, Captain gives jobs only to the sons of Congress MLAs.

Sandhwan said that the Aam Aadmi Party would fight from ground to assembly against jobs given to the sons of MLAs. Addressing the media during a press conference held at the party headquarters here on Sunday, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rodi said that Captain Amarinder Singh was giving jobs to the sons of dejected MLAs by flouting all the rules to save his government so that no MLA could point a finger at it.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the Congress had promised Ghar-Ghar Rozgar before the elections but now they were giving all the jobs in the houses of Congressmen; which was a betrayal with the youth of Punjab.

He said that there were thousands of families in Punjab who had lost their family members during the black period.

“Will the Captain government give jobs to all of them? Has Captain given jobs to the children of martyred soldiers?” he said.

Sandhwan warned Captain Amarinder Singh to immediately cancel these illegal and unconstitutional jobs otherwise the Aam Aadmi Party would gherao the Captain government on a large scale.

He said that the Congress MLAs and party leaders who were raising their voices against these illegal jobs should come out openly against it otherwise it would be considered as mere politics.