Youth held for involvement in murder of a 7- month-pregnant girl

A 19-year-old who was on the run for almost two months for his involvement in the killing of a teenage girl who was seven months pregnant ,was held by the crime branch team from Rohtak, Haryana, a Delhi police official said.

The main suspects Saleem, the girl’s boyfriend, was apprehended earlier after the gruesome murder, he added. The tragic incident occurred on October 21, during Karwa Chauth, when the victim left her house along with her personal belongings and the family had registered a missing complaint at Nangloi police station. The victim was an active social media user with more than 6,000 followers and often shared posts featuring her boyfriend.

Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a carefully orchestrated trap near a banquet, behind Tilyar Road, in Rohtak and apprehended Sohit. During sustained interrogation, he admitted his direct involvement in the murder and said he had come in contact with Saleem while working at a grocery shop in the Rajdhani Park area.

As per his confession, on the day of the incident, Saleem approached him with a sinister plan to murder his pregnant partner as she was pressuring him for marriage. They abducted the girl, strangled her, and clandestinely buried her body in a field in Madina Village, the cops said.