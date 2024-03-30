Youth Cong stages protest against govt over IT notice

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest against the BJP-led government over the Income Tax notice to the Congress over Rs 1,823 crore dues.

Members of the Congress’ Youth wing under the leadership of its national president Srinivas BV held the demonstration here, as part of the party’s nationwide protest against the ruling dispensation on the same.

Addressing the members, the IYC national president said, “BJP is resorting to tax terrorism to weaken the Opposition. The central government is continuously trying to weaken the Opposition party in different ways, but the Congress is not afraid of these tactics.”

He further said, “Under the guise of the rules of the IT Department, the Congress is being harassed. When the dates of Lok Sabha elections have been announced, the IT department is wrongly imposing a penalty on Congress and demanding money.”

Attacking the BJP, Srinivas said, “The entire country has come to know that BJP has collected donations of about Rs 8,250 crore through the electoral bond scam. The Supreme Court has termed electoral bonds as against the Constitution. The IT department and Election Commission are turning a blind eye to the shortcomings of BJP, they only see the Congress party.”

“A notice of Rs 4,600 crore should be given to BJP by the IT department, and strict action should be taken against them,” he said.