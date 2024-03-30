Kerala CM accuses Central government of tarnishing country’s image

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday with a blistering attack on the BJP-led Central government. He accused the Central government of tarnishing India’s image.

Addressing the election campaign of LDF candidate Panniyan Raveendran at Neyyattinkkara near Thiruvananantharam, Pinarayi Vijayan said that a large section of people is living in fear and apprehension in the country due to the policies of the Central government. The policies made by the Central government have brought disrepute to the country in front of the world, he alleged.

“Millions of people are living in fear and apprehension in the country. The steps being taken by the Central government have also adversely affected India’s image of a democratic and secular nation before the world community,” he said.

“Organisations such as the UN and Amnesty International, as well as countries like the US and Germany, are criticising certain recent developments in India and questioning whether democratic norms are being followed here,” the Kerala CM said.

Vijayan said that the BJP will not win even a single seat in Kerala, no matter what efforts it makes. BJP’s policies are not akin to Kerala’s secular ethos, he added.