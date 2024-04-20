BJP government enacting laws by evading democratic processes: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Central government is enacting laws by by-passing democratic processes and enforcing them on the people against their will.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Chalakudy in Kerala ,Priyanka alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s men speak haughtily about changing the Constitution that was written with the blood of the nation’s freedom fighters and martyrs.

“They treat the Constitution of India that upholds our rights of liberty, equality, and brotherhood as an instrument of their own greed and ambition,as if it is a piece of paper worth nothing,” Priyanka said.

Coming down heavily the privatisation policy of the Central government, she said public assets that belong to the people of India, assets that were built by the sweat and toil of our people, are handed to the Prime Minister’s billionaire friends one after the other with impunity.

“Airports, ports, highways, vast tracts of public land and whole sectors of industry like cement, power and coal are virtually controlled by just a handful of businessmen close to the Prime Minister,” Priyanka said.

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre is silencing voices of dissent, Priyanka said that the government harasses, accuses, and imprisons those who dare to speak against them like thugs who oppress those who raise their heads in protest.