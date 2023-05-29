Yogi casts his vote in Legislative Council by-poll

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Vidhan Bhavan at around 9 am and cast his vote.

Bypolls are being held on two vacant seats of the state Legislative Council.

One seat fell vacant after the resignation of Laxman Prasad Acharya after he was appointed the Governor of Sikkim. Another seat fell vacant after the death of BJP member Banwari Lal Dohre.

The polling began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done on Monday itself. The results are likely to be declared by the evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chowdhary as candidates for the by-election. Both are currently state vice presidents of the BJP.

The tenure of Laxman Acharya, who was made the Governor of Sikkim, was to last till 2027 while Dohre’s term was to expire in 2028. Samajwadi Party has declared Ramjatan Rajbhar and Ramkamal Nirmal as its candidates.