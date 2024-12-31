Year ends on a cold note; IMD predicts a colder and foggy start to New Year

On the last day of the year, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at

9.6 degrees Celsius while the weather department forecast cold and

dense fog for the first day of the New Year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the minimum

temperature recorded at Palam stood at 8.3 degrees Celsius while the

maximum temperature was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius at the same

station.

Meanwhile, the fog and cold wave conditions are likely to continue

over parts of northwest India during the next 24 hours which will

improve thereafter as a wet spell is likely over Western Himalayan

Region during next one week and over plains of northwest region on

January 4 to 6, it added.

A satellite image shared by the weather department at 9:45 am

showcased fog over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, South

of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi among others.

As per the meteorological department, the minimum visibility at

Safdarjung was recorded 1000 meters at 5:30 am while 1500 meters at

Palam airport at 7 am.

On New Year’s eve, people at Connaught Place were seen in layers of

woolen clothes enjoying the passing year with enthusiasm and warmth

despite the cold evening.