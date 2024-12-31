Year ends on a cold note; IMD predicts a colder and foggy start to New Year

On the last day of the year, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at
9.6 degrees Celsius while the weather department forecast cold and
dense fog for the first day of the New Year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the minimum
temperature recorded at Palam stood at 8.3 degrees Celsius while the
maximum temperature was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius at the same
station.
Meanwhile, the fog and cold wave conditions are likely to continue
over parts of northwest India during the next 24 hours which will
improve thereafter as a wet spell is likely over Western Himalayan
Region during next one week and over plains of northwest region on
January 4 to 6, it added.
A satellite image shared by the weather department at 9:45 am
showcased fog over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, South
of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi among others.
As per the meteorological department, the minimum visibility at
Safdarjung was recorded 1000 meters at 5:30 am while 1500 meters at
Palam airport at 7 am.
On New Year’s eve, people at Connaught Place were seen in layers of
woolen clothes enjoying the passing year with enthusiasm and warmth
despite the cold evening.