Central Water Commission has reported that the water level of Yamuna has crossed the predicted level of 205.7. CWC further forecasts the water level to reach 206.15 around 3 AM tonight. The current level was reported to be 205.79 at 9 AM. The water continues to rise slowly .

On the condition of anonymity , an official said” The water continues to rise slowly and is constantly monitored . There is no reason to worry as of now. The water continues to show a rise on a continuous rise ” The slow rise of water has been caused by a ride of high waves caused by the heavy rainfall the city received on Wednesday. While an orange alert was issued for Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday & Friday. Along with this many areas might receive heavy rainfall till July 29.

Many areas faced waterlogging further causing traffic and delays in daily commute. The most affect areas included Rajghat, India Gate, Mandi House, ITO, Yamuna Bazar, Geeta colony , Shahdra among others. Roads close to Mahipalpur, ITO, Dhaula Kuan continue to face traffic congestion. Many commuters shifted to metro services ditching their personal vehicles to avoid further delay.

