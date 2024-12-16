Yadav slams AAP govt over pending CAG reports

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pending tabling in the state Assembly, saying the ruling dispensation is trying to hide its “corruption” by not laying these reports in the House.

His statement came in the wake of LG VK Saxena’s letter to Chief Minister Atishi over the CAG reports. The LG has called for a special session of Delhi Assembly for laying these reports.

“I welcome LG VK Saxena’s letter to CM Atishi, asking to hold a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table the 14 CAG reports pending with the AAP government,” he said.Yadav said despite Saxena’s direction to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel earlier, the CM had not tabled the reports in the last two special sessions of the Delhi Assembly.

He said that these sessions of the Assembly were deliberately disrupted by the AAP legislators so as to prevent the tabling of the CAG reports to protect their “corrupt” leaders,

Cornering former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter, he said, “AAP government is afraid to table the CAG reports in the Assembly as it will bear corruption and misappropriation of tax payers’ money in the many illegal deals done by Kejriwal, including the liquor scam. Hence, Atishi is trying to hide the CAG reports from public view.”

He also claimed that the pending CAG reports provide answers to the many doubts of Delhiites about performance audit on regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, on vehicular air pollution, public health infrastructure and management of health services and functioning of the DTC.