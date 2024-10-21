Yadav criticizes AAP Govt for failing to control Yamuna pollution

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav visited a Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj area of South East Delhi on Monday, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party government for its failure to curb pollution in the capital city.

He claimed that although the government spent Rs 6,500 crore to treat sewage effluents before releasing them into the Yamuna, the river’s water has become more polluted than before, raising concerns about misappropriation of funds.

“During Chhath Puja, lakhs of devotees will be forced to take a holy dip in the polluted river water, risking their health,” the Congress leader stated.

He added that the pungent foam in the river contains high levels of ammonia and phosphate, posing serious health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, but the Kejriwal government remains indifferent to the health of the people.

During his visit to the ghat, Yadav appealed to the Delhi Chief Minister to make necessary arrangements and ensure that devotees could perform their Chhath Puja in a cleaner Yamuna.