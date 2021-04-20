Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on Tuesday that 2700 new beds will be added in hospitals within the next 4-5 days amid the clamouring crisis of Covid-19 beds in the national capital.

“At present, there are 320 beds in Burari Hospital, which will be increased to 800. The capacity of beds at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will be increased from 200 to 600. The beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be increased from 250 to 750. Acharya Shree Bhikshu will escalate beds capacity from 150 to 400. The number of beds in the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital of Narela will be increased from 200 to 400. Also, a Delhi government school will be connected to the LNJP hospital which will include 125 beds and a center of 500 beds will be set up in the Commonwealth Games Village. All these beds will be ready in the next 4-5 days,” he told the reporters.

Sisodia appealed to the people to not panic and assured them that the government is continuously escalating the beds capacity. “In the last 2 weeks expansively, the number of covid-19 beds in Delhi increased from 6071 to 19101 and we are going to expand it further. Please don’t panic,” he said while requesting the public not to rush to hospitals in a panic if you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“Home isolation is the most effective way to fight covid-19. During home isolation, doctors regularly keep in touch with people over the phone. If you have a high fever or severe symptoms, then only go to hospitals,” Sisodia said.

The senior AAP leader also mentioned that the hospitals showing inaccurate information on the Delhi Corona App will be dealt with stringent action.