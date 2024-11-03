Women allegedly killed by live-in partner in North East Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi.

According to the police, they received a call on Saturday night, wherein the caller stated that his sister was allegedly strangled by an auto rickshaw driver, with whom she was in a live-in-relationship.

On reaching the spot, the said spot was searched and a cloth was found hanging in a bathroom where the deceased was seen hanging by her younger brother Golu, who brought her out of the bathroom, stated a police official.

The crime scene was checked by the crime and forensic team. The body was inspected in the mortuary wherein no external injury was found visible but small ligature marks (a common injury in case of hanging and strangulation) were visible at the throat but the same is subject to autopsy report, he added.

Prima facie it appears to be case of suicide, however, action will be taken after the autopsy report, the officer said.

In the preliminary investigation, it came out that the deceased was married to another man but he had died. So, she started living with the auto driver, Anar Singh after her husband passed away.

Her younger brother Golu, aged 19 years, also used to reside with them. He found her hanging in her bathroom at 6 pm and took her to hospital accompanied by her boyfriend.

