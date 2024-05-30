Woman strangled to death by husband in Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in south Delhi over some dispute on Wednesday, police said, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the accused.

The deceased was identified as Pooja, a resident of Rajokri.

Police said that at 12.38 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a murder was received at Vasant Kunj South police station and a police team rushed to the spot to find a woman dead in the house.

Advertisement

Initial enquiry revealed that Pooja and Abhishek had got married a month ago – the second marriage for both of them, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Rohit Meena said.

Abhishek had no children from his first marriage, while Pooja had a son from her first marriage. “Prima facie, a matrimonial dispute seems the reason for murder. From the initial examination of the dead body, it has been found that the death is due to strangulation,” he said.

“The FSL and Crime teams have inspected the spot. A case is being registered under appropriate sections and multiple teams are working to nab the husband. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP added.