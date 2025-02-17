Woman stabbed to death in NE Delhi, assailants at large

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant in the Johripur Pulia area of North East Delhi, police officials said here on Monday.

According to the cops, they received a PCR call at 9:08 am regarding a woman lying in a pool of blood with several injuries in her abdomen at Nala Road, Johripur pulia.

Advertisement

A team of police was immediately deployed at the scene of the crime, where they found blood stains on the road. When they inquired with the locals, they informed them that the woman was already shifted to the JPC Hospital.

Advertisement

Upon reaching the hospital, the police team found that the victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, succumbed to her wounds in the emergency ward despite the efforts of the doctors to treat her.

A case has been filed under Section 103 (pertaining to murder) at the police station. To collect evidence, a Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the site of the crime. The body of the deceased was later sent for postmortem.

The police are investigating the case and searching for clues for a breakthrough in the blind murder case even as the assailants are still at large.