Woman raped, stabbed in Gurgaon; one arrested

Two men allegedly raped and stabbed a 23-year-old lady in Nathupur in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3 region, police said.

In this case, one of the accused has been apprehended, and the other is being sought.

Anil Kumar, a Bihar resident, has been named as the suspect.

The crime, according to the police, occurred on Monday night.

The woman’s condition, according to reports, is critical. She is being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

In his police complaint, the victim’s husband, an auto-rickshaw driver, reported that he received a panicked phone from his wife, who claimed that she had been raped and stabbed by two guys.

“When I asked her about the location, she was unable to provide it,” the victim’s husband stated. “However, she managed to go to the house and later confessed her trauma.”

“The woman, a West Bengal native, has yet to make her statement. On the basis of her husband’s complaint, a case was filed “a police officer stated.

(with inputs from IANS)