Daler Mehndi, Badshah, Neha Kakkar to perform in Gurugram

Music enthusiasts in Gurugram are in for an unforgettable treat as Bollywood’s biggest stars prepare to hit the stage this month. Daler Mehndi, Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and Gippy Grewal will be performing live at the ‘Bollywood Music Project 2025’ (BMP), set to take place on February 21st and 22nd at the Backyard Sports Club.

This event promises to bring the vibrant energy of Bollywood music to life, with a theme that celebrates its rich diversity: “All The Hits, All The Feels.”

Badshah, known for his chart-topping hits, expressed his excitement about being part of the festival. “Bollywood music is constantly evolving, and the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 truly reflects that,” he said.

He added that the festival’s cross-generational appeal would allow him to connect with the incredible fans in Gurugram who have supported him throughout his career.

Neha Kakkar, a fan favorite for her energetic performances, shared her enthusiasm as well. “It’s not just about the music; it’s about the vibe and the connection that only live Bollywood music can create. I’m bringing all my hits, and I can’t wait to rock and roll with the fans in Gurugram!” she said.

Gippy Grewal also gave a nod to the festival’s diversity, noting that it beautifully captures Bollywood’s range of sounds. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this celebration, and I look forward to sharing my unique sound with the audience in Gurugram,” he remarked.

But it’s not just mainstream Bollywood hits that will shine. The festival will also feature eclectic performances from a range of genres, including hip-hop, Punjabi, sufi, and electronica.

Acts like Daler Mehndi Khosla Raghu, Prodigy 360, Hargun Kaur, and Josh Brar will bring fresh vibes to the stage. Additionally, rising stars like Varun Jain, Tanishka Bahl, and GD47 will showcase their talents, adding to the event’s star-studded appeal.

With just days to go, excitement is building in Delhi-NCR, especially with Ed Sheeran’s concert also lined up for February 15th.