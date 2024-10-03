Withdrawal of police’s prohibitory order is people’s victory: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the withdrawal of Delhi Police’s restrictions on public gathering is a victory for the people.

Addressing the media here, he informed that in response to the public unrest, the priest of Shri Kalkaji Temple took the matter to the Supreme Court, and during a hearing on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government, announced the withdrawal of the Delhi Police’s order.

The AAP leader said that earlier this week, the Police had issued an order banning gatherings of more than five persons in Delhi, and subsequently coercive action was initiated based on the order, that included not allowing pre-approved government events as well, he added.

According to him, the said order was problematic as it came right at the onset of the Navratris. “This directive had sparked outrage among Hindu devotees, as it raised concerns about the celebration of Navratri, temple visits, Jagrans, Mata Ki Chowkis, and even the Ram Leela,” he said.

He also condemned the silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), both of which failed to speak out against the order.