Agra’s generally poor performance has been highlighted yet again, as Covid-19 infected patients continued to show up in the 39 hotspots, at an alarming rate. With 42 new cases, the tally stood at 543 on Sunday morning.

So far there have been 15 deaths, but 134 patients have recovered and returned, according to the district magistrate P.N. Singh. Sampling in hotspots continues at a brisk pace.

The state government late Saturday evening appointed Dr R.C. Pandey as the new CMO of Agra from July 1. Till then he will be OSD and coordinate work of various agencies.

Realising that the vegetables and fruit vendors were the chief carriers in recent days, the district administration has made it mandatory for all to wear masks and get checked immediately before moving out to sell vegetables.

The district magistrate has directed large scale screening of all service providers who came into contact with the public. The administration has extended section 144 till June end.

Health officials said since a large number of cops had been turning up infected, a decision had been taken to go for pool testing in a big way. Over 125 cops are under quarantine. SSP Babloo Kumar has asked cops to exercise caution and vigilance and report immediately if there were any health issues. Cops above 55 years have been asked to stay away from active duty.