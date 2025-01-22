Will file Rs 50-crore defamation case each on Kejriwal, Mann over false allegations: Parvesh Verma

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat and former MP Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday that he would file a Rs 50-crore defamation case each against rival AAP candidate Arvind Kejrwial and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “false allegations” that he insulted Punjabis calling them a “threat” to the nation.

The BJP leader, while speaking to a news agency, said that if the result of the suit goes in his favour, he would use the money for the development of the New Delhi constituency.

Verma said he had already filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police regarding the sudden rise in the number of Punjab-registered cars doing rounds in the New Delhi area since a week, where he alleged that AAP workers, MLAs from Punjab, with state government stickers on private cars are driving around, trying to influence the voters across the constituency from where he and Kejriwal are contesting.

He claimed that having realized that they are going to face defeat, the AAP and Kejriwal are leveling such allegations against him.

Verma also said that the police would probe the entire issue and will come up with facts on how many people have in a week arrived from Punjab and are staying in the New Delhi and adjoining area’s guest houses.

Hitting out at Punjab CM, Verma alleged that he has also sent government employees to the New Delhi area to help Kejriwal during elections by allegedly threatening them of consequences like suspension from their jobs.

The BJP leader further said that Mann is forcibly sending Punjab government employees to Delhi to help the AAP in the polls because if they lose Delhi, Kejriwal would go to Punjab and might become CM, which would be a threat to Mann’s position.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that Verma called Punjabis a “threat” to the nation for allegedly stating that vehicles with Punjab licence plates are roaming in New Delhi while no one knows who was sitting inside them… and that they pose a threat to the national capital with Republic-Day celebrations around the corner.