PWD Minister Verma clears Rs 183-crore flyover project

In another major boost to Delhi’s infrastructure, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved a Rs-183 crore project for the construction of a six-lane flyover near the Civil Lines Trauma Centre and DRDO, at the Metcalfe House T-Junction.

The project, aimed at addressing long-standing traffic congestion in the area, is expected to significantly ease vehicular movement along the Outer Ring Road corridor and will facilitate smooth traffic for residents of Civil Lines and nearby areas while also streamlining inter-state movement towards northern states such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Highlighting the importance of the project on Friday, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, “This flyover is a major step towards building a modern, efficient, and commuter-friendly road network in the national capital. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create world-class infrastructure and ensure ease of living for every citizen, this project will help decongest one of North Delhi’s busiest intersections,” he added.

Minister Verma stated that Delhi government’s goal is to reduce travel time, bring down stress on arterial roads, and ensure better mobility across the national capital.

The reason behind the government intervention and coming up with this solution is the persistent traffic congestion that has been observed along the Outer Ring Road from Salimgarh Fort to Signature Bridge.

The issue has been raised repeatedly by local residents, market associations, and various public stakeholders.

In this regard, joint inspections were carried out by officials of PWD and the Delhi Traffic Police, and the matter was further prioritized following directions from the PWD Minister.

A high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on March 25 confirmed the urgent need for intervention.

Talking of the Metcalfe House T-Junction, it has emerged as a major choke point due to increased signal cycle times, mixing of multiple traffic streams and queue spillovers towards Salimgarh Fort and Signature Bridge.

After thorough site evaluation, it was agreed that a new flyover is the most effective solution to resolve the traffic bottleneck.

The six-lane flyover will be of 680 meters, designed to eliminate signalized intersections and ensure free-flowing traffic at Metcalfe House Junction, while the project will also include side-widening of existing roads.

With new drainage works, the existing storm water drainage system will be made more effective to manage surface water and prevent water-logging.

Safe and accessible pedestrian walkways will be built on both sides for public convenience and safety, and there will also be a provision for back-to-back U-turns designed to facilitate local traffic and reduce the need for long detours, saving time and fuel

The PWD aims to execute the project within a time-bound framework with minimal disruption to the public during construction. The department is working closely with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure alternate arrangements and continuous updates to commuters.