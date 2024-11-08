Whether Congress joins AAP or not, BJP will win Delhi assembly polls: Party’s spokesman

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Friday claimed that the people of the national capital are shocked to see the way Congress leaders are speaking against the corruption and misrule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by taking out Nyay Yatra.

Kapoor said the people of Delhi have not yet forgotten that Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav had formed an alliance with AAP in the last Lok Sabha elections and had praised Arvind Kejriwal during the campaign.

However, after being rejected by the people of Delhi in the elections, he has again started making allegations against “AAP” councilors.

Advertisement

The BJP spokesperson further said that Delhi wants to know from the Congress leaders how to trust them on the point that they will not ally with AAP once again.

According to Kapoor’s claims, the people of Delhi have made up their minds to choose BJP in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections. Whether Congress or Kejriwal fight separately or in alliance, now BJP will win the election and come to power, the BJP leader claimed.